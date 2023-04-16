German (1-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out 11 batters and walked none.

The right-hander was absolutely dominant in his best performance yet in 2023, as German generated 18 swinging strikes among his 78 pitches. There was a bit of a dark cloud hanging over the outing however, as he was checked twice for foreign substances, only for the umpires to determine they couldn't find anything actionable. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli got ejected for disputing that decision. German sports a 3.86 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through three starts and 14 innings, but he lines up for a tough test in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Blue Jays.