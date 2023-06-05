German allowed one run on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Sunday. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

German rolled through six shutout frames before coughing up a solo homer to J.D. Martinez in the seventh inning. Over his last six starts, German has allowed two or fewer runs in five of them, lowering his season ERA to 3.69 through 61 innings. He's allowed a homer in two straight starts after not giving one up in four consecutive outings. The 30-year-old is currently projected to face the Red Sox at home in his next start.