German registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Oakland, allowing three hits with five strikeouts across 7.2 scoreless innings.

Making his eighth start of the season, German and Oakland starter Adam Oller engaged in an unlikely pitcher's duel that marked his first scoreless outing of the campaign. The 30-year-old found the zone with an impressive 60 of 79 pitches and has now surrendered one run or fewer in four of his last five starts. German sports a 3.19 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 42.1 innings and is projected to toe the rubber again next weekend in Tampa Bay.