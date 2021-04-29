German (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, pitching seven shutout innings versus the Orioles. He allowed three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

German was highly effective in this AL East matchup, as no Oriole got past second base on his watch. It's the first time in four starts he hasn't allowed a run. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.05 with a 1.30 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 20 innings this season. The 28-year-old's next start is scheduled for Tuesday at home versus the Astros.