Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that German would make his season debut Monday against the Tigers, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

German was labeled the Yankees' fourth starter at the conclusion of spring training, so it's unsurprising he'll take the hill for the fourth game of the season. Boone mentioned that the Yankees haven't dismissed the possibility of using an opener Monday, but German will be tasked with covering the bulk of the innings regardless if he serves as the first pitcher of the day or enters the game out of the bullpen.