German is listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
German will be pitching on three days' rest after he made a relief appearance in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Red Sox, but because he only tossed one inning (17 pitches), it was comparable to a between-starts bullpen session. As such, German shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count Tuesday as he steps back into the rotation.
