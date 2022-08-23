German (2-2) secured the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three over 6.1 innings Monday against the Mets. He was struck in the calf by a comebacker in the fourth inning and remained in the game, but he was spotted limping in the clubhouse after the victory, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

German stated after the game that he was already feeling a bit sore, but that he expects to feel better soon. He pitched well in the series opener, with his only earned run allowed coming on a Daniel Vogelbach homer in the top of the seventh. The team will likely re-evalute the right-hander over the next few days to determine if German can make his next scheduled start, which tentatively lines up for Sunday in Oakland.