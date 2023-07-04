German allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday.

In his first start since tossing the 24th perfect game in MLB history last Wednesday, German gave up a season-high nine hits. Only one of those (a double) went for extra bases, but the Orioles generated constant enough traffic to make German labor, and the right-hander exited with 86 pitches on his ledger following back-to-back Baltimore singles with one out in the fifth frame. Though the brilliance of German's perfecto will understandably linger for some time, fantasy managers should note that the hurler has otherwise struggled of late, failing to complete five innings in three of his past four starts and posting an 8.20 ERA (even including the perfect game) over 18.2 innings during that span.