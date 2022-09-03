German (2-3) took the loss Friday as the Yankees were routed 9-0 by the Rays, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out one.

While German was far from dominant, he did toss 60 of 88 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start. The right-hander was let down by his offense and his defense however, an all-too common occurrence for the Yankees of late. Over seven outings since the beginning of August, German boasts a 2.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 41.1 innings.