German gave up seven runs on nine hits while striking out six through five innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.

It was a disastrous day for German as he allowed four home runs including a three-run shot from Martin Maldonado in the second inning. The right-hander had been great at keeping the ball in the yard, allowing 0.8 HR/9 coming into the game and giving up only three home runs in May. He has a 9-1 record with a 3.43 ERA through 10 starts this season. German will make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.