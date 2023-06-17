German (4-4) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over two innings in a 15-5 loss against the Red Sox. He struck out one.

German held Boston to just one run across six innings during his last start, but the Red Sox got to him early and often Friday. The seven earned runs were a season-worst mark for the right-hander, who now holds a 4.30 ERA over 13 appearances (69 innings). His 1.09 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB suggest German has ran into a bit of bad luck, but the issue appears to be he consistency, as he hasn't been able to string together more than two quality starts in a row before succumbing to a blowup outing like Friday.