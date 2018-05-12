German had a poor showing Saturday against the Athletics, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks, striking out just one batter. He did not factor into the decision.

German failed to come anywhere close to the effectiveness he showed the last time out when he struck out six and gave up no hits in six innings against the Indians. He started out well again this time, facing the minimum through three innings, but was tagged for five runs in the fourth inning, three of which came on a Khris Davis homer. His ERA now sits at 4.26 on the season, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25.1 innings. It's an unremarkable profile but one good enough to hold onto a temporary role at the back end of the Yankees' rotation. The Yankees have off days on both Monday and Thursday, so if they choose to skip their fifth starter German may not be called upon until May 22 against the Rangers.