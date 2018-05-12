German had a poor showing Saturday against the Athletics, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks and striking out just one. He did not factor into the decision.

German failed to come anywhere close to the effectiveness he showed the last time out, when he struck out six over six hitless innings against the Indians. He started out well again this time, facing the minimum through three innings, but was tagged for five runs in the fourth inning, three of which came on a Khris Davis homer. His ERA now sits at 4.26 on the season, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25.1 innings. It's an unremarkable profile but it's good enough for him to hold onto a temporary role at the back of the Yankees' rotation. The Yankees have off days on both Monday and Thursday, so if they choose to skip their fifth starter German may not be called upon until May 22 against the Rangers.