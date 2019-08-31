Yankees' Domingo German: Goes five innings in no-decision
German allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision against the A's on Saturday.
The only real blemish was a two-run homer allowed to Matt Olson in the fourth inning. German got 15 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 90 pitches, and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 19 of his 24 appearances this season. He is 8-1 since returning from a hip injury in July, with two no-decisions. Up next is a road start in Boston.
