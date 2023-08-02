German was placed on the restricted list Wednesday after agreeing to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

"It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being," reads a statement from the Yankees. "We will respect his privacy as he begins this process." Nestor Cortes (shoulder) has cut short his minor-league rehab assignment and is presumably going to take over German's spot in the rotation beginning Saturday against the Astros. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said German will not return this season, per Andy Martino of SNY.tv.