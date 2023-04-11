German did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over three innings against Cleveland. He struck out zero.

German's outing didn't last long after he racked up 87 pitches in just three innings of work. The right-hander got knocked around in the second and fourth frames, surrendering a run in each innings. German threw only 49 of his 87 pitches for strikes and walked five after failing to issue a walk in his first start of the season.