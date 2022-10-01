German (2-4) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Orioles.

After allowing a run in the first inning, German kept Baltimore scoreless for the following four frames before he was tagged with another run in the sixth. The 30-year-old is now sporting a 3.31 ERA with a 52:18 K:BB through 68 frames this season. German is lined up to make his final start of the regular season in Texas next week.