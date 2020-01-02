Yankees' Domingo German: Handed suspension
German received an 81-game suspension Thursday for violating the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports reports.
German missed the end of the 2019 season while the league investigated the allegations against him, and his lengthy suspension was handed down Thursday. The suspension is retroactive to September, so the right-hander will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 campaign.
