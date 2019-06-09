Yankees' Domingo German: Headed to IL with hip strain
The Yankees placed German on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hip flexor strain, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Lefty reliever Stephen Tarpley was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was added to the active roster in a corresponding move, but the Yankees will require a replacement in the rotation for German during next week's series with the White Sox. Chance Adams seemingly represents the top candidate to join the rotation in place of German, who had posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.64 in his last three outings after claiming wins in each of his prior six decisions. The Yankees should provide further word within the upcoming days whether German's injury is something that will sideline him beyond the minimum amount of time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...