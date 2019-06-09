The Yankees placed German on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hip flexor strain, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Lefty reliever Stephen Tarpley was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was added to the active roster in a corresponding move, but the Yankees will require a replacement in the rotation for German during next week's series with the White Sox. Chance Adams seemingly represents the top candidate to join the rotation in place of German, who had posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.64 in his last three outings after claiming wins in each of his prior six decisions. The Yankees should provide further word within the upcoming days whether German's injury is something that will sideline him beyond the minimum amount of time.