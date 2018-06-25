Yankees' Domingo German: Hit hard by Red Sox
German gave up six runs on nine hits and zero walks while striking out two in three innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Even after this blowup outing, there are some positive indicators (3.59 xFIP, 1.23 WHIP, 74:21 K:BB in 63.1 IP) with German, but as a young pitcher getting his first extended trial in the big-league rotation, there have been a lot of ups and downs that can be frustrating in fantasy. German's next start is scheduled for next Sunday at home against the Red Sox.
