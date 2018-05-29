Yankees' Domingo German: Hit with loss Monday
German (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings as he took the loss Monday against the Astros.
German got off to a rough start after allowing a three-run blast to J.D. Davis in the second inning, but he settled down and came within one out of turning in a quality outing. He's yet to notch his first victory of the 2018 season, and he's accrued a 5.45 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 41 strikeouts across 34.2 innings. German's next start is slated for Saturday against the Orioles.
