German (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees fell 4-1 to the Phillies, giving up four runs on four hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The strikeouts were impressive and German generated 15 swinging strikes among his 75 pitches, but homers by Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh -- as well as a lack of run support -- stuck the right-hander with the loss. It's still an encouraging first outing of the season, and German will look to build on it in his next start, likely to come this weekend in Baltimore.