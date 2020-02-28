German (suspension) was involved in a car accident as a backseat passenger in the Dominican Republic on Friday, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports. He was not injured.

German is not taking part in spring training as a result of the 81-game suspension handed out to him last season for violating the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. With 63 games of the suspension remaining to be served, German won't be eligible to re-join the Yankees' roster until early June.