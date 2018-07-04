German pitched 4.1 innings during Tuesday's win over the Braves, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out six and did not qualify for the decision.

German was tossing a shutout until the fifth inning when he allowed a two-run home run to Ender Inciarte and a solo shot to Ozzie Albies, and was then pulled after allowing consecutive singles. The 25-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 81 strikeouts across 68.2 innings with 13 home runs allowed, and next lines up to start at Toronto on Sunday.