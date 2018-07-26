Yankees' Domingo German: Leaves Thursday's game
German exited Thursday's start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an undisclosed injury, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Foley also added that German's first pitch of the second inning was a fastball at 89 mph, which prompted a visit by the team trainer. More information should come to light on his status once he's able to be evaluated in the coming hours. This marked German's first start of the year at the Triple-A level after being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Early exit in loss to Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality outing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Next start coming Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could have turn skipped this week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...