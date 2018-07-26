German exited Thursday's start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an undisclosed injury, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Foley also added that German's first pitch of the second inning was a fastball at 89 mph, which prompted a visit by the team trainer. More information should come to light on his status once he's able to be evaluated in the coming hours. This marked German's first start of the year at the Triple-A level after being optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories