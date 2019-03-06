Yankees' Domingo German: Likely to open in rotation
German is expected to open the season in the Yankees' rotation with Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) each likely to open the year on the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
German and Jonathan Loaisiga were expected to compete for the final spot following Severino's injury, but with Sabathia set to miss a brief period as well there's now room for both players. Neither injury appears likely to keep Sabathia or Severino out for too long, so German's stay may be brief, but he could be called on several times throughout the year whenever a member of the Yankees' top five gets injured.
