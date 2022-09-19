Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that German is likely to rejoin the rotation at some point during the team's four-game series against the Red Sox during the upcoming weekend with Frankie Montas (shoulder) likely heading to the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

In anticipation of Luis Severino's (lat) return from the 60-day IL on Wednesday, German was moved to the bullpen for the Yankees' series in Milwaukee this past weekend. He struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers, which ended up functioning as more of a bullpen day for the Yankees after Montas departed his start midway through the fourth inning due to shoulder discomfort. Montas later underwent an MRI, and while the team hasn't provided an update on the extent of his injury, he'll have a tough time gaining clearance before the end of the regular season. His expected absence paves the way for German to recapture a spot at the back end of the rotation.