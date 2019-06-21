Manager Aaron Boone expects German (hip) to rejoin the starting rotation prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 7, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

German resumed throwing earlier this week after receiving a cortisone injection as he continues his recovery from the left hip strain. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, the 26-year-old completed a bullpen session Friday and has another one scheduled for Monday before potentially making a minor-league rehab start.