Yankees' Domingo German: May return before All-Star break
Manager Aaron Boone expects German (hip) to rejoin the starting rotation prior to the All-Star break, which begins July 7, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
German resumed throwing earlier this week after receiving a cortisone injection as he continues his recovery from the left hip strain. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, the 26-year-old completed a bullpen session Friday and has another one scheduled for Monday before potentially making a minor-league rehab start.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Set for cortisone injection•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: MRI looks clean•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Headed to IL with hip strain•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Drops decision to Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Struggles through 3.2 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...