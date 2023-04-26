German (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 12-6 victory over Minnesota. He struck out eight.
German was gifted with double-digit run support, so he fired a ton of strikes (60 of 84 pitches) and surrendered three home runs. The long ball continues to be an issue for the right-hander, who's now allowed seven through his first five starts. Despite giving up a season-high six earned runs Wednesday, the right-hander completed six innings for a third straight outing and picked up his second win. German's 5.54 ERA isn't great, but he has a stellar 33:9 K:BB through 26 innings thus far.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Fans 11 in first win•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Grinds through three frames•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Hurt by long ball Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starting fifth game of season•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Ugly spring outing Friday•