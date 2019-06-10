Yankees' Domingo German: MRI looks clean
Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that German's (hip) MRI looked good, though the tests are still being examined by team doctors, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
German was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left hip flexor, an injury he had been pitching through since May 26 in Kansas City. The initial prognosis appears promising, but the pitcher's return timeline remains unclear.
