German (shoulder) threw four scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four in a rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
German threw 53 pitches in the longest outing of his rehab assignment. The Yankees haven't determined the next step in German's return, though it's possible that he makes his next appearance in the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Rehab shifts to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Effective again in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Impressive in second rehab start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Shifting rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Tosses three innings in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•