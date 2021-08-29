German (shoulder) played catch this weekend and could soon throw a bullpen session, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It was previously reported German was expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend, but he apparently wasn't quite ready for mound work after experiencing some soreness following a bullpen session Aug. 18. The 29-year-old will need to continue ramping up his throwing program to have a chance of rejoining the Yankees for the stretch run.
