German (shoulder) is expected to throw a sim game in the coming days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He could start a rehab assignment if the sim game goes well. German has been sidelined all season with a shoulder impingement. Given the quality of the Yankees' rotation, he could be optioned to Triple-A once healthy or he could be used as a multi-inning reliever.
