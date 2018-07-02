German is listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Braves, MLB.com reports.

Due to Luis Cessa making a spot start June 27 and the Yankees having an open date in the schedule the following day, German moved to the bullpen last week as New York streamlined its rotation. With the team set to play its fifth game in five days Tuesday, German will return to a starting role and will be looking for redemption after he was tagged for six runs on nine hits over three innings by the Rays in his last turn through the rotation June 24. With an excellent 75:21 K:BB over 64.1 innings this season, German offers more upside than his 5.32 ERA indicates, but he'll need to do a better job of reining in the long ball (11 home runs allowed) in order to avoid the blowup outings that have sullied his season-long numbers.