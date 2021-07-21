German didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five across four innings.

German was never expected to pitch deep into this game considering he was on three days of rest, but he still tossed 41 of his 70 pitches for strikes while limiting the damage across the board. The right-hander has gone eight straight outings without completing the five-inning threshold, though. His next start is scheduled for the upcoming weekend series against the Red Sox on the road.