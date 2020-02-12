German (suspension) won't join the Yankees for spring training and will continue to work out at the organization's academy in his native Dominican Republic, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Per the terms of the 81-game suspension he accepted in January for violating the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, German agreed not to pitch in any Grapefruit League contests, so the Yankees didn't see the benefit in having him report to Florida right away. German will presumably move to the United States no later than May 21, when he's first eligible to resume pitching in minor-league games in preparation for his return to the big club once his suspension is lifted. Since he already missed the Yankees' final 18 games of 2019 after being placed on administrative leave, German will have 63 games left to serve before he can be reinstated to the roster June 5.