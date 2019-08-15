German is not expected to have his innings capped for the season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Even though German is at 120 innings pitched between the major-league club and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, the Yankees are not expected to restrict his innings at the end of the season. The right-hander missed several weeks with a hip flexor strain in June which helped to provide a natural limitation on innings, and the Yankees' report signals that he no longer has limitations. The 27-year-old carries an ERA of 3.96 with a 124:26 K:BB through 20 starts at the major-league level this season.