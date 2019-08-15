Yankees' Domingo German: Not expected to have innings capped
German is not expected to have his innings capped for the season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Even though German is at 120 innings pitched between the major-league club and Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, the Yankees are not expected to restrict his innings at the end of the season. The right-hander missed several weeks with a hip flexor strain in June which helped to provide a natural limitation on innings, and the Yankees' report signals that he no longer has limitations. The 27-year-old carries an ERA of 3.96 with a 124:26 K:BB through 20 starts at the major-league level this season.
