German (shoulder) will toss three innings against live hitters Wednesday before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Previous reports indicated that German would make his next throwing appearance in a minor-league uniform, but the organization has instead decided to have him toss one more session of live batting practice. If that goes well, it is expected that the right-hander will then join a minor-league squad for what will probably be an extended rehab assignment. German will likely be built up as a starter during the rehab stint, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.