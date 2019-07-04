German (10-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after giving up one run on five hits across six innings. He had six strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.

German served up a home run to Jeff McNeil on the first pitch of the game, but after that he quickly settled in and silenced the Mets the rest of the evening. The 26-year-old needed only 80 pitches Wednesday and likely would have worked deeper into the game were it not his first start off the injured list. German will enter the All-Star break with a 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB over 76 innings.