Yankees' Domingo German: Notches 10th victory
German (10-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after giving up one run on five hits across six innings. He had six strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.
German served up a home run to Jeff McNeil on the first pitch of the game, but after that he quickly settled in and silenced the Mets the rest of the evening. The 26-year-old needed only 80 pitches Wednesday and likely would have worked deeper into the game were it not his first start off the injured list. German will enter the All-Star break with a 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB over 76 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Reinstated ahead of start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Set for return Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Will make rehab start Thursday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: May return before All-Star break•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Set for cortisone injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...