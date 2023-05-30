German (3-3) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against Seattle. He struck out four.

This was German's first appearance after serving a 10-game ban for having a sticky throwing hand. The right-hander is already about to pass his strikeout total from last season (58), as he now has 53. Also, he currently sports a stingy 0.98 WHIP. The sixth-year-veteran is tentatively slated to face the Dodgers on the road in his next start.