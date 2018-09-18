The Yankees officially recalled German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

German and Justus Sheffield both joined the big club over the weekend after Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season came to an end, but it wasn't until a few days later before the Yankees made their promotions official. Though the 26-year-old right-hander previously made 13 starts for the Yankees earlier in 2018, he'll likely be ticketed for a long-relief role over the final two weeks of the regular season.

