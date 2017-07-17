Yankees' Domingo German: Optioned by Yankees
German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday night.
German was called up to provide an extra arm in the bullpen for Sunday's doubleheader, but he ultimately did not pitch Sunday and will head back to the Triple-A ranks for now. He will be an option next time the Yankees need to bring up a reliever from the minors.
