German was optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site Saturday.
German was charged with his second loss of the season Saturday as he allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five in four innings against the Rays. The Yankees aren't in need of a fifth starter in the near future since they have two upcoming days off, so German will get to work on things at the team's alternate camp following an underwhelming start to the 2021 campaign.
