Yankees' Domingo German: Optioned to Triple-A
German was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
German didn't quite do enough this spring to warrant a spot on the major-league roster, but he did impress the Yankees' organization, logging a 2.30 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings of Grapefruit League action. The right-hander is a prime candidate to see some time with the club later on this season after receiving more seasoning in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
