German (15-2) got the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one as the Yankees picked up a 12-6 victory.

It wasn't his sharpest stat line, but German did enough to rack up yet another win, giving him 15 on the season in 17 decisions. His 4.05 ERA isn't spectacular, but the right-hander's 1.12 WHIP and 117:25 K:BB are both impressive, and he's well on pace to record a 20-win season pitching for a Yankees team that has been consistently providing him with great run support.