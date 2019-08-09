Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up 15th win
German (15-2) got the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one as the Yankees picked up a 12-6 victory.
It wasn't his sharpest stat line, but German did enough to rack up yet another win, giving him 15 on the season in 17 decisions. His 4.05 ERA isn't spectacular, but the right-hander's 1.12 WHIP and 117:25 K:BB are both impressive, and he's well on pace to record a 20-win season pitching for a Yankees team that has been consistently providing him with great run support.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Strikes out seven in 14th victory•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Whiffs nine in 13th win•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Shelled for eight earned runs•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up 12th win•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Start vs. Rays postponed•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Dominates with curveball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal