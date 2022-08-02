German (1-1) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

German was far from dominant in the outing, as he struck out only one batter and walked three. However, the right-hander was able to keep the damage on the scoreboard to two runs and got plenty of support from his offense to notch his first victory in his third start of the campaign. Since returning from the injured list July 21, German has given up 13 runs (nine earned) over 12.2 innings while posting a 10:6 K:BB. It's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation given the Yankees' acquisition of Frankie Montas on Monday.