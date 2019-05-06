Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up sixth win
German (6-1) gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven through 6.2 innings getting the win over the Twins on Sunday.
German allowed seven baserunners but worked his way around trouble thanks in part to 21 called strikes. The right-hander has been great, and his 2.72 FIP suggests that the ERA could stick. He has a 6-1 record with a 2.35 ERA through six starts this season. German will get his next start Friday in Tampa Bay.
