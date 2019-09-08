German's next appearance will come in relief of CC Sabathia on Wednesday in Detroit, as the Yankees manage his workload and prepare him for the relief role he will likely occupy in October, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

It will be a piggyback situation. Sabathia has not logged more than 4.1 innings in an outing since July 16, so he and German could each log between three and four innings before turning it over to the actual relievers. This will give German a chance to qualify for a win, but it also makes him somewhat reliant on Sabathia keeping the lead. German has thrown 140.2 total innings this year after throwing 94 innings in 2018, so it's understandable that the Yankees want to dial back his usage.