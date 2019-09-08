Yankees' Domingo German: Piggybacking Sabathia on Wednesday
German's next appearance will come in relief of CC Sabathia on Wednesday in Detroit, as the Yankees manage his workload and prepare him for the relief role he will likely occupy in October, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
It will be a piggyback situation. Sabathia has not logged more than 4.1 innings in an outing since July 16, so he and German could each log between three and four innings before turning it over to the actual relievers. This will give German a chance to qualify for a win, but it also makes him somewhat reliant on Sabathia keeping the lead. German has thrown 140.2 total innings this year after throwing 94 innings in 2018, so it's understandable that the Yankees want to dial back his usage.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Suffers rare loss•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Collects 17th victory•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Takes third loss of season•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Not expected to have innings capped•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Won't get two-start week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...