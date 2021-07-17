German allowed a hit in a scoreless inning during Friday's 4-0 loss to Boston.
German was initially projected to start Thursday before that contest was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of pushing him back a day, the Yankees elected to start Jordan Montgomery. Friday was the third time in 18 appearances German has worked in a relief role. The right-hander has a 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB across 82 innings overall. It's unclear when he'll next be available to make a start.
