Yankees' Domingo German: Placed on administrative leave
German was placed on administrative leave Thursday under the league's domestic violence policy, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The period of leave will last up to seven days, barring an extension. There are no details regarding this issue at this point, but MLB will investigate the issue and will not comment further until the investigation is complete.
